Manmohan asks MLAs to instill confidence among people with their leadership

JAIPUR: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Sunday exhorted Rajasthan legislators to instill confidence among people with their leadership and said they count on their leaders to ensure that the politics of fear does not prevail over the politics of hope.

He was speaking at the concluding session of the orientation of the Rajasthan Assembly members here.

“A few days ago, a distinguished academician pointed out that there are dangers that politics of fear may take over politics of hope. People depend upon legislators to ensure that the politics of fear does not prevail over the politics of hope, which this country needs,” Singh said.

He said that the country’s basic problems are poverty and diseases which afflict millions of people.

“You, as legislators, know the problem in the first instance. Therefore, it should be your priority to instill confidence among the people that they are under your distinguished leadership which will allow them to lead a life of happiness,” he said. (AGENCIES)