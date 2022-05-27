Raghunath Bazar Businessmen Association calls on JMC Commissioner

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 27: A delegation of Raghunath Bazar Businessmen Association led by its President Sanjay Gupta today called on JMC Commissioner, Rahul Yadav and discussed various developmental issues.

The Association members requested the JMC Commissioner to make some rectification in the developmental plan of the historical Raghunath Bazar proposed under Smart City Project.

Members requested for relocation of the pickets in a way that would serve both the purposes of security of the temple and adding to its grandeur and general ambience.

They further demanded for revising the plan of widening of the footpath area in the market by including the existing parking space as that would effect their businesses. This move will badly effect our businesses and as such the plan to widen the footpath be dropped as the same is adequate , sanjay gupta told the JMC commissioner.

The delegation further requested for installation of CCTV cameras in the bazar for security reasons..

They also demanded the market entry gate to be constructed at the entry of Raghunath chowk and at Bharat Mata chowk.

The deputation further battled for creation of cultural spot for organizing cultural activities and selfie point at Raghunath mandir chowk to add to the attraction of the market, besides installation of video walls at Raghunath Mandir chowk and Bharat mata chowk depicting important information of jammu city and its surroundings.

The JMC commissioner gave patient hearing and assured the association that their demands will be considered.

Sanjay Sethi (Senior Vice President), Pawan sharma (Junior Vice President ), Amit Goel (Genearal Secretary), Nitin Gupta (Secretary), Mohit Gupta (Joint Secretary), Ankush Sethi (Treasurer) were part of the delegation