Sadhotra urges Govt to regularize PHE daily wagers; release salaries

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 27: Senior leader of National Conference and former minister, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today urged the J&K UT Government to look into the issues pertaining to regularization and release of wages to daily rated, casual and need based workers, saying drift-like situation has impacted utility services from time to time leading to drinking water crisis in most of the areas.

“Despite a policy decision taken and the regularization approved by the successive governments, the issue is unnecessarily being lingered on, leading to chaotic situation and frequent strikes by these categories of workers”, Sadhotra said while interacting with the people at Gurha Brahmana (Patoli) here and referring to the proposed 48 hour strike by the PHE daily wagers.

Sadhotra hoped that the government will take immediate call on the situation that could affect the drinking water supply in Jammu during the ongoing scorching heat wave.

Recalling the headway made during the tenure of Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister in regularising about 60,000 daily wagers/casual workers/need base workers as per laid down norms in a phased manner, Sadhotra said that the basic exercise had been carried out after thorough deliberations at various levels. The decision could not however, be implemented due to 2014 floods, he added.

He blamed the government for taking sadistic pleasure in the sufferings of the daily wagers and expressed regrets over the continuous delay in sorting out their issues, saying due to rigid approach of the government families of all these categories of workers have virtually come on roads due to delay in salaries and arrears pending for years.

Taking note of the issues raised by the PHE daily wagers, Sadhotra supported their demands for regularisation, release of salaries pending for 70 months, absorption of the next of kin of those expired in harness, special assistance of Rs 10 lakhs for those retired besides enhancement of daily wages to Rs 618.

Pledging solidarity of NC with daily wagers, Sadhotra said that they should be heard immediately so that the proposed move of resorting to tool down strike is averted. He described the case of daily wagers as a humanitarian problem and said this should be addressed on compassionate basis.

Prominent locals who spoke on the occasion included Sewa Ram, Bishan Dass and Raj Kumar.