J&K: Family of 4 dead after cloudburst hits Rafiabad, one missing

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 12: Five members of a nomad family are feared dead due to a cloudburst that hit the Kafarnar Bahak area of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Initial reports said that the calamity struck the hilly area and hit a Bakerwal family of one Haji Bashir Bakarwal of Rajouri

“It is expected that the number of family members is five, however, the same can be the more as there are no exact numbers yet,” officials said.

Soon after the incident, a police party rushed to the spot along with the rescue teams.

Officials said that as of now, one body has been found while the search for tracing the others is on.

“There is inadequate communication which makes the rescue operation a bit difficult, however, the efforts are on,” officials said.

DIG, North Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar told Excelsior that reportedly there were 5 members in the family, but only one body has been found so far. “Others are not expected to have been survived; operation is on,” he said.

However, another official said that 4 bodies have been recovered so far.