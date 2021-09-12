Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as AAP national convenor

New Delhi, Sep 12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the national convenor of the AAP at the national executive meeting of the party on Sunday, according to sources.

Party leaders Pankaj Gupta and N D Gupta were elected as secretary and party treasurer, respectively.

The national council of the Aam Aadmi Party had elected a new 34-member executive body, which included Kejriwal, on Saturday. (Agencies)