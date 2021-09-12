Nomad Family Feared Dead In Cloudburst In Rafiabad, One Body Reportedly Found

Srinagar, Sept 12: At least five members of a nomad family are feared dead in a cloudburst in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police sources said that calamity struck the hilly area and hit the Bakerwal (nomad) family comprising at least five members even as numbers could vary and possibility of higher figure has not been ruled out.

Soon a police party headed by local SHO rushed to the spot along with members SDRF, they said. So far one body has been reportedly found as there are inadequate or feeble communication links to the area, they said.

The family so trapped in the calamity is said to be that of Haji Bashir Bakarwal of Rajouri but final confirmation is awaited, they said. Further details are awaited. (Agencies)