Employment Sept 12, 2021

Required
One Front Office Manager
& One Marketing Manager for Hotel 17 Miles
Vijaypur Jammu.
Handsome Salary.
To Contact: (94191-40561)
Timing 10.00 am To 10.00 pm
EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES
For a Reputed Air Conditioning Company in Jammu.
1. Project /Site Engineer, (Electrical /Mech./ Understanding of Drawings must,
2. AC Service Technicians – Experience in Air Conditioning Preferred, Fresher’s may also apply
3. Purchase Executive- ITI with knowledge of Drawings and AutoCAD and Purchase Experience,
l:yathaservices111@gmail.com,
Ph: 0191-7962269 / 7780973949
Required Pharma
Experienced candidates Sales Executives, Region J&K, Minimum experience 3 years, Male Preferred.
Contact:
Fairdeal Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
9988777555
Email: fairdealhealthcare@yahoo.com
EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
Teachers Required
For teaching Bio-Science – 2
Minimum Qualification – M.Sc
Come with photocopies of documents for interview on 13-9-2021 or 14-9-2021 from 9 am to 1 pm.
REQUIRED
We are looking for skilled person having knowledge of Spare Parts, Vehicles repairing. Person technically sound may approach at Shri Rajvindra Explo Chemicals.
Narwal Bye Pass 9419213514
Channi Rama 9419182304
(Preference will be given to
Ex Servicemen)
M- 9419213514, 9419182304
REQUIRED
1. Driver (Gandhinagar) area
for Private Car
2. Kitchen Assistant
Bantalab area
(with Cooking Exp)
7006783546
NOW HIRING
A Leading international BPO is conducting interviews for the position of sales executives for an inbound and outbound process. Salary 15000 to 30000 plus incentives.
Excellent communication skills are a must.
Contact: 8899696322
REQUIREMENT OF
ACCOUNTANT
Accountant having 5 to 7 years of experience with knowledge of BUSY, GST Return etc is required for leading construction Company Suitable Candidate may please Apply on below contact nos.
Cell 9419137630 email :
sguptabsf1986@gmail.com
Cell 9825393000 email : hilalabg@gmail.com
REQUIRED
4 MBA HR MALE FOR MARKETING PURPOSE. FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY. MONTHLY SALARY FROM 15K TO 20K. SEND UR CV AT akgold780@gmail.com
Required
male/female sales executive
(Job Location : RAJOURI)
(Local Candidate will be preferred)
Experienced Graduate, B. Pharma in Any Specialization
(Fresher’s can also apply)
SALARY + ALLOWANCES+ INCENTIVES
best in the industry to the deserving candidate
Email your CV to
pharmatrust7@gmail.com
Domestic Helper
Required Domestic helper for morning & evening
7 am to 10 am
7 pm to 9 pm
Contact 9419318585
Call between 11 am to 12 pm
Required
Seeking computer knowing person with supervisory role for overseeing stone crusher business.
Office location – Raipur Satwari.
Contact – 9419190484, 9419109143, 01912477999
Address – 113-B2, 1st floor, south block, bahu plaza, Jammu.
Required
male/female sales executive
(Job Location : JAMMU)
Experienced Graduate, B. Pharma
in Any Specialization
(Fresher’s can also apply)
SALARY + ALLOWANCES+ INCENTIVES
best in the industry to the deserving candidate
Email your CV to
pharmatrust7@gmail.com
Required
part time experienced Engineers/Analysts for NABL Accredited Construction Materials Testing Laboratory in Jammu. Fields: Soil Cement Concrete Rock Bitumen Aggregates Water Steel NDT etc. Email resume to
materialtestingjammu@gmail.com
(for outsource state & central govt)
Urgent Requirements :
1) Mali/Plumber/electrician/maid/ Peon (helper)/Sweeper/Lineman/ Telephone operator. Semi professional (Librarian)
Office : Hall No. 115, B-1, North Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu-180004. Tele : 01912478081,
Email:abnpersonnel@gmail.com
abnpersonnel@rediffmail.com
Required
Required full time Accountant capable of handling accounts of fuel transportation Firm in busy mode independently. Should have command on related Drafting.
Please Contact on Mobile No.
(9419206565)
Sahara educational job
& consultants
100% placement services
Jobs in MNC, Private Banks, Security Guards, Hotel Industry, Aviation Sector, Malls, Bigshow-rooms, Pharma Industry, Medical Representative, BPO’s etc.
I also need in Retired Person, Housewife, Professional people work in good atmosphere and earn extra income, reward and recognition etc.
JAIN BAZAR JAMMU NEAR JK BANK
MOB : 7889321090, 9906900876
HIRING FOR FOOTWEAR & GARMENTS STORE MANAGER AND SALESMAN
• Prior experience of working as store manager of footwear and garments store only
• Must be familiar with Stock audit, Visual Merchandising,
Computer skills (MS Excel), Operations, Sales, Inventory management, etc.
• Contact: +918716088999, +919419183881
National based media agency is looking for inters
for their jammu office
Reporter (Bachelor in Mass Communication)
Journalist (Bachelor in Mass Communications)
Need freshers male or female
Contact
7006344153
Saugaat
Main Road Janipur
Requires
Helpers No. 6
Contact :
9419143322
REQUIRED
Part time
Experienced teacher
(English Comm. Skills)
CV on Whatsapp:
9797968123
