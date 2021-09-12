Employment Sept 12, 2021

Required

One Front Office Manager

& One Marketing Manager for Hotel 17 Miles

Vijaypur Jammu.

Handsome Salary.

To Contact: (94191-40561)

Timing 10.00 am To 10.00 pm

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES

For a Reputed Air Conditioning Company in Jammu.

1. Project /Site Engineer, (Electrical /Mech./ Understanding of Drawings must,

2. AC Service Technicians – Experience in Air Conditioning Preferred, Fresher’s may also apply

3. Purchase Executive- ITI with knowledge of Drawings and AutoCAD and Purchase Experience,

l:yathaservices111@gmail.com,

Ph: 0191-7962269 / 7780973949

Required Pharma

Experienced candidates Sales Executives, Region J&K, Minimum experience 3 years, Male Preferred.

Contact:

Fairdeal Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

9988777555

Email: fairdealhealthcare@yahoo.com

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

Teachers Required

For teaching Bio-Science – 2

Minimum Qualification – M.Sc

Come with photocopies of documents for interview on 13-9-2021 or 14-9-2021 from 9 am to 1 pm.

REQUIRED

We are looking for skilled person having knowledge of Spare Parts, Vehicles repairing. Person technically sound may approach at Shri Rajvindra Explo Chemicals.

Narwal Bye Pass 9419213514

Channi Rama 9419182304

(Preference will be given to

Ex Servicemen)

M- 9419213514, 9419182304

REQUIRED

1. Driver (Gandhinagar) area

for Private Car

2. Kitchen Assistant

Bantalab area

(with Cooking Exp)

7006783546

NOW HIRING

A Leading international BPO is conducting interviews for the position of sales executives for an inbound and outbound process. Salary 15000 to 30000 plus incentives.

Excellent communication skills are a must.

Contact: 8899696322

REQUIREMENT OF

ACCOUNTANT

Accountant having 5 to 7 years of experience with knowledge of BUSY, GST Return etc is required for leading construction Company Suitable Candidate may please Apply on below contact nos.

Cell 9419137630 email :

sguptabsf1986@gmail.com

Cell 9825393000 email : hilalabg@gmail.com

REQUIRED

4 MBA HR MALE FOR MARKETING PURPOSE. FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY. MONTHLY SALARY FROM 15K TO 20K. SEND UR CV AT akgold780@gmail.com

Required

male/female sales executive

(Job Location : RAJOURI)

(Local Candidate will be preferred)

Experienced Graduate, B. Pharma in Any Specialization

(Fresher’s can also apply)

SALARY + ALLOWANCES+ INCENTIVES

best in the industry to the deserving candidate

Email your CV to

pharmatrust7@gmail.com

Domestic Helper

Required Domestic helper for morning & evening

7 am to 10 am

7 pm to 9 pm

Contact 9419318585

Call between 11 am to 12 pm

Required

Seeking computer knowing person with supervisory role for overseeing stone crusher business.

Office location – Raipur Satwari.

Contact – 9419190484, 9419109143, 01912477999

Address – 113-B2, 1st floor, south block, bahu plaza, Jammu.

Required

male/female sales executive

(Job Location : JAMMU)

Experienced Graduate, B. Pharma

in Any Specialization

(Fresher’s can also apply)

SALARY + ALLOWANCES+ INCENTIVES

best in the industry to the deserving candidate

Email your CV to

pharmatrust7@gmail.com

Required

part time experienced Engineers/Analysts for NABL Accredited Construction Materials Testing Laboratory in Jammu. Fields: Soil Cement Concrete Rock Bitumen Aggregates Water Steel NDT etc. Email resume to

materialtestingjammu@gmail.com

(for outsource state & central govt)

Urgent Requirements :

1) Mali/Plumber/electrician/maid/ Peon (helper)/Sweeper/Lineman/ Telephone operator. Semi professional (Librarian)

Office : Hall No. 115, B-1, North Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu-180004. Tele : 01912478081,

Email:abnpersonnel@gmail.com

abnpersonnel@rediffmail.com

Required

Required full time Accountant capable of handling accounts of fuel transportation Firm in busy mode independently. Should have command on related Drafting.

Please Contact on Mobile No.

(9419206565)

Sahara educational job

& consultants

100% placement services

Jobs in MNC, Private Banks, Security Guards, Hotel Industry, Aviation Sector, Malls, Bigshow-rooms, Pharma Industry, Medical Representative, BPO’s etc.

I also need in Retired Person, Housewife, Professional people work in good atmosphere and earn extra income, reward and recognition etc.

JAIN BAZAR JAMMU NEAR JK BANK

MOB : 7889321090, 9906900876

HIRING FOR FOOTWEAR & GARMENTS STORE MANAGER AND SALESMAN

• Prior experience of working as store manager of footwear and garments store only

• Must be familiar with Stock audit, Visual Merchandising,

Computer skills (MS Excel), Operations, Sales, Inventory management, etc.

• Contact: +918716088999, +919419183881

National based media agency is looking for inters

for their jammu office

Reporter (Bachelor in Mass Communication)

Journalist (Bachelor in Mass Communications)

Need freshers male or female

Contact

7006344153

Saugaat

Main Road Janipur

Requires

Helpers No. 6

Contact :

9419143322

REQUIRED

Part time

Experienced teacher

(English Comm. Skills)

CV on Whatsapp:

9797968123