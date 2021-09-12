Militants attack Police party in Khanyar Srinagar, 1 cop injured

Srinagar, Sept 12: Militants on Sunday fired upon Police party near Khanyar area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.
A senior Police officer said that militants fired upon Police party, in this incident one cop identified as Arshid Ahmad was injured. He was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. Details still emerging. (Agencies)
