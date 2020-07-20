Rafale jets to be inducted on July 29 at Ambala

NEW DELHI: The first batch of five Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale is likely to arrive in India by the end of July 2020.

The aircraft will be inducted at Air Force Station Ambala on July 29 subject to weather, IAF said in a statement here on Monday.

IAF aircrew and ground crew have undergone comprehensive training on the aircraft, including its highly advanced weapons systems and are fully operational now, it added.

Post arrival, efforts will focus on operationalisation of the aircraft at the earliest, the IAF said. (AGENCIES)