AIIMS-Delhi begins recruiting volunteers for Covaxin human trials

NEW DELHI: AIIMS-Delhi on Monday began the process of recruiting volunteers for conducting human clinical trials of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, the premier medical institute’s director Dr Randeep Guleria said.

He also said that there is not much evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 happening at the national level.

AIIMS-Delhi is among the 12 sites selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting Phase I and II randomised, double-blind and placebo-controlled clinical trials of Covaxin.

In phase I, the vaccine would be tested on 375 volunteers and 100 of them, the highest, would be from AIIMS. The second phase, would include around 750 volunteers from all 12 sites put together, Guleria said while addressing reporters. (AGENCIES)