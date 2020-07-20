IPL is a huge part of year for lot of players, says Hazlewood

MELBOURNE: Pacer Josh Hazlewood has hinted they may be better off playing in the IPL instead of Australian domestic cricket, considering the league’s success in moulding decent cricketers into “much better players”.

Hazlewood, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, is one of the one few Australian players who turn out in all three formats of the game and is part of the enlarged 26-man squad that was named last week.

Under the current circumstances, with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the cricket calendar, Hazlewood also admitted the prospect of the IPL taking place creates some “tough” decisions for those with deals in the cash-rich league.

“There are a few things to fall into place yet but the IPL is such a huge part of the year for a lot of players and probably the strongest T20 competition in the world, up there with the Big Bash, and you learn a lot about how to play your T20 cricket and how to play in those conditions,” he said.

“You’ve seen guys come out of it much better players so there’s a lot of positives to it, so if that takes a few games off us playing for New South Wales in the build-up to the international summer that’s a tough call, (and) probably comes back to the individual,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

He also said that it is imperative that players, especially fast bowlers, get to train while undergoing quarantine.

“As long as we can train during that period it will be okay, it’s if we come back and we can’t train during that two-week period,” he said. (AGENCIES)