RS Chairman, LS Speaker explore options to conduct monsoon session of Parliament

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla discussed on Monday the possibility of accommodating MPs in both the Houses during a session to ensure physical distancing among members, sources said.

Both the presiding officers inspected the chambers and galleries of both the Houses to take stock of the seating capacity when physical-distancing norms are followed.

The visit was followed by a two-hour discussion on using the chambers of both the Houses for conducting the proceedings of each House, the sources said. (AGENCIES)