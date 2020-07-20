State Govts cannot increase working hours beyond eight, Centre tells par panel

NEW DELHI: Working hours cannot be increased beyond eight hours a day without paying for overtime as some states have tried to do by diluting the labour laws, top officials of the Centre indicated to a parliamentary panel on Monday.

The top brass of the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday briefed the parliamentary standing committee on labour, chaired by BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, on changes in the labour laws effected by state governments during lockdown and issues faced by migrant workers amid the pandemic.

About nine states proposed to increase the working hours from eight to twelve by diluting the labour laws, but later rolled back the decision after facing flak from various stakeholders, especially the trade unions. (AGENCIES)