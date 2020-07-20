Def Ministry inks contract with BEML for procurement of 1,512 mine ploughs for T-90 tanks

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry on Monday sealed a contract with state-run Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for procurement of 1,512 mine plough (MP) devices at a cost of Rs 557 crore for the Indian Army’s main battle tank T-90, officials said.

A mine plough is a device that helps tanks clear minefields.

The Defence Ministry said the mine ploughs will be fitted on T-90 tanks.

“The Acquisition Wing of Ministry of Defence signed a contract with the BEML for procurement of 1,512 mine ploughs (MP) for T-90 tanks at an approximate cost of Rs 557 crore. The contract has Buy and Make (Indian) categorisation with a minimum of 50 per cent indigenous content in make portion of the contract,” it said in a statement. (AGENCIES)