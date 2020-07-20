New Consumer Protection Act comes into force; Govt notifies rules

NEW DELHI: The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, that seeks to set up a regulator to promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumer came into force on Monday with the government notifying rules for its implementation.

The Government has notified rules for establishing Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), Central Consumer Protection Council, Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, mediation, product liability, and misleading advertisements, among others, under the Act.

Parliament last year approved ‘The Consumer Protection Bill 2019’, replacing the 1986 Act. The law seeks to revamp the process of administration and settlement of consumer disputes, with strict penalties, including jail term for adulteration and misleading ads by firms. (AGENCIES)