Fed up of downright malicious and false allegation linking Pilot’s action with my release: Omar

SRINAGAR: NC vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday reacted angrily to comments attributed to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bupesh Baghel apparently linking his release from nearly nine months’ detention to the revolt by Sachin Pilot against the Congress Government in Rajasthan.

Abdullah, a former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, and his National Conference (NC) have threatened to initiate legal action for defamation against Baghel.

Congress leader Baghel was quoted by a prominent English newspaper saying that “…And as far as Sachin Pilot is concerned, not that I have been tracking the Rajasthan events so closely, but it does make one curious why Omar Abdullah was released? He and Mehbooba Muftiji were booked under the same Sections of the law, while she is still languishing, he is out. Is it because Mr. Abdullah is brother-in-law of Sachin Pilot?” (AGENCIES)