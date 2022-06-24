Put in extra efforts to provide best facilities to people: Jugal to officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: Member Parliament Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha Constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma, who is also the Chairman District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DDCMC) -DISHA, on Friday chaired a meeting of members of the Committee and officers of line departments to review the implementation and progress achieved under Central Government programs in Jammu District.

Chairman, DDC Jammu, Bharat Bhushan; DDC Vice- Chairman, Suraj Singh; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anvy Lavasa; JMC Commissioner, Rahul Yadav; ADDC Ramesh Kumar; CPO Yoginder Katoch; Member DISHA Committee Anjali Sharma, besides other district officials were also present in the meeting.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner gave a powerpoint presentation on the achievements and progress under different schemes and the status of the developmental projects being executed in the district by different agencies.

The MP took a comprehensive review of physical and financial achievements of centrally sponsored schemes PMGSY, 14th FC, RURBAN, DDUGJY, B2V3, Languishing Projects, Ayushman Bharat, NRLM, PMAY, IWMP, MGNREGA, PM-KISAN, KCC Swachh Bharat Mission, etc.

He also reviewed the achievements of the schemes implemented by the PWD, PDD, Jal Shakti Department, Agriculture, Horticulture, Education, Social Welfare, Labor Department, Urban Development Department and others.

The MP instructed the concerned functionaries to put in extra efforts to ensure that the benefits of the Central Schemes percolate down to the targeted sections. He also stressed on creating mass awareness for effective implementation of Central Sponsored Schemes at the grassroots level.

He emphasized on optimum utilization of available resources and instructed the concerned officers to closely monitor the ongoing development works to achieve quality parameters.

Regarding Jammu-Akhnoor Highway and Ring road projects, the MP was apprised that maximum work has been completed and rest would be completed within few months.

Appreciating the efforts of district administration, the MP expressed satisfaction on the overall progress in the implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes. He also advised the members of PRIs and MCs to help the administration in successful implementation of the schemes. The MP directed the officers concerned to resolve the bottlenecks, if any.

Reviewing the progress of different projects, the MP directed the concerned agencies to complete all the pending works within the given timeline. He exhorted upon the officers and field functionaries to work as a team for better results and delivery of different services to the people.