JK AAP leaders call on Kejriwal, discuss political scenario

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 24: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders from Jammu & Kashmir today called on Chief Minister (CM) of Delhi and National convener of the Party Arvind Kejriwal and discussed political scenario and upcoming assembly elections in J&K.

While interacting with the delegation of party leaders comprising Taranjit Singh Tony, Balwant Singh Mankotia, Subash Sharma, Raj Kapoor, Raj Kumar Goyal and Rajeshwar Singh, who recently joined the party, at his official residence in Delhi, the Delhi Chief Minister said that the Party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the Jammu and Kashmir with full vigour and strength. He exhorted party workers to prepare themselves for the forthcoming elections and make people of J&K aware about the policies and programmes of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He laid stress upon taking pro-people policies of AAP at people’s doorstep.

The meeting was also attended by Durgesh Pathak (In-charge J&K), Harjot Singh (Punjab Cabinet Minister and Elections Incharge Jammu), Imran Hussain (Delhi Cabinet Minister and Election In-charge Kashmir), Jammu Prabhari AAP Gaurav Sharma and Prabhari Saludin.

Earlier, the delegation members apprised Arvind Kejriwal about the political scenario of Jammu and Kashmir. They said the sufferings of people have increased manifold in absence of a popular Government in J&K.

Tony said that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing and the Central Government headed by BJP is not doing anything to resolve the both. “Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the last hope for the people of J&K as BJP, which enjoyed the support of one and all, junked people after betraying them badly on all fronts,” he added. He also appealed to Arvind Kejriwal to visit J&K to boost the morale of the party cadre.

Arvind Kejriwal, while giving a patient hearing to the deputation, assured that he will pay a visit to Jammu in the month of August. He asked the J&K party leaders to give utmost importance in maintaining communal fabric and universal brotherhood at all costs.