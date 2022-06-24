Director inaugurates ‘Power-lifting C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 24: The second edition of Power-lifting championship for boy’s category was inaugurated by Director National Institute of Technology (NIT), Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, here today.

The two day event is being organized by the Department of Physical Education NIT Srinagar. Around 200 students are expected to participate in the mega event. It also includes Bench Press, Squat and Deadlift.

The function was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sehgal, while Institute’s Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari was ‘Guest of Honour’ on the occasion.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Sehgal said physical health is important for human body and it has numerous health advantages.

“Power-lifting has good scope at both national and international levels. We need to explore more opportunities for our students and provide them a good atmosphere on the campus,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal said during the past several years, NIT Srinagar has developed state-of-the-art infrastructure for students. The ‘Open Gymnasium’ was also inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha in 2021, and more such projects are in pipeline,” he said.

Director NIT, Prof. Sehgal appreciated the Department of Physical Education for organizing such event on the campus. Prof. Sehgal encouraged both students, research scholars to take active participation in these events.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said the roots of power-lifting are found in traditions of ancient Greek and Persian times.

Prof. Bukhari said NIT Srinagar will organize more such events in the future so that talent is tapped in a positive way.

On the occasion, Dr. Srinibash Mishra (SAS Coordinator) said around 200 students are expected to participate in the mega championship. We have also invited experts who will look after the performances, he said.

SAS Officer, Kounsar Ali Mir, Sohail Ahmad Baba SAS Assistant, Ab. Gani and Ghulam Hassan both Senior Technicians, Abdul Rashid Office Attendant, Habib Ullah Groundsman, Muhammad Akbar Groundsman, Minhajul Hamid, Nadeem Hassan, Mushtaq Ahmad Office Assistant besides others took part in the inaugural function.