Traditional parties failed to raise living standard of people: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 24: Apni Party (AP) president, Altaf Bukhari today said that the traditional political parties, who have ruled J&K for years and decades, have miserably failed to uplift the living standard of the people even in city areas of Srinagar.

While addressing a public rally at Goripora Playground in Eidgah area of Srinagar’s downtown on Friday Bukhari said, “The traditional politicians have always indulged in political maneuvering and have been fooling people by means of the emotional ploy for their personal and political gains.”

“These politicians and so-called leaders have built empires for themselves in the name of politics but have deprived the common people, especially the youth of opportunities and even a dignified life. Now, this cruel politics must be stopped to ensure a better future for our youth and the coming generations,” he added.

Bukhari further said, “I feel sad to see the talented young people of the city have been grappling with the lack of opportunities and increase unemployment. They deserve a better life and plenty of opportunities. We ought to provide them with all the opportunities to ensure a bright future for them,” AP leader said.

He expressed sorrow over the lack of development in the areas of Srinagar’s downtown. He said the lack of development and the absence of public infrastructure is evident in these city areas. It seems that every government, over the years, has been disregarding this historical city and its people. Our youth should have been given an opportunity to play a vital role in the prosperity and development of the city, but the politicians made them cannon fodder for their own vested interests.

Bukhari assured that the Apni Party would change the scenario for the better in near future. The politics of destruction must be put to an end now. “We need sustained peace and prosperity for the young generation and the generations to come. I promise you that the Apni Party will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the prosperity and development of J&K and the political and economic empowerment of its people,” he added.

The prominent party leaders who were present at the convention include Ghulam Hassan Mir, Mohd Ashraf Mir, Muntazir Mohidin, Farooq Andrabi, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Aftab Malik, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Khalid Rathore, Mohd Ashraf Palpori and others.