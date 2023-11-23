Punjab policeman killed, three injured in clashes with Nihang Sikhs

KAPURTHALA, Nov 23: A Punjab Police home guard was killed and three others were injured during a clash between Nihang Sikhs and the cops on Thursday morning at Gurdwara Akal Bunga in Kapurthala district, an official said.

There was an exchange of fire between the police and some Nihang Sikhs, when the lawkeepers reached the spot to stop a violent clash between two groups of the religious order over the control of the Gurdwara.

The police had to retaliate after a group of Nihang Sikhs, owing allegiance to Baba Man Singh, opened fire at them.

Police said for many years, the Gurdwara was under the control of Budha Dal Sant Baba Balbir Singh. However, on November 21 another group of Nihang Singhs loyal to Baba Man Singh captured the Gurdwara.

The Nihang Sikh group loyal to Baba Man Singh locked themselves up in the Gurdwara after the exchange of fire with the police and refused to leave the premises. However, after two hours of talks, the police persuaded them to come out.

A police officer said Baba Man Singh and his followers will leave the Akal Bunga Gurdwara, while the other group has also agreed not to enter its premises.

The police have arrested ten people following the clashes.

State Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the family of the deceased home guard. His family will get a further Rs 1 crore through insurance. (UNI)