EC issues show cause notice to Rahul Gandhi over remarks against PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Nov 23: The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his alleged “Jaibkatra” and “Pannauti” jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its notice, ECI has sought a response from Rahul Gandhi by November 25, and asked to provide an explanation for the allegations.

As per notice, Bharatiya Janata Party filed a complaint with the poll panel against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Modi.

In its complaint, BJP alleged that on November 22 in a public meeting in Rajasthan, the former Congress President spoke in an “obnoxious” manner about PM Modi.

“It is alleged that comparing a Prime Minister to a ‘Jaibkatra’ (pickpocket) and using the word ‘Pannauti’ is unbecoming of a very senior leader of national political party,” EC said in its notice. (UNI)