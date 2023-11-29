Public Darbar aims at providing single window platform for grievances redressal: Goyal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 29: In order to facilitate the people and resolve their long pending administrative issues, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home, RK Goyal today held a Public Darbar at PWD Guest House Gandhi Nagar.

During the event, ACS said that the objective of the Public Darbar was to provide a single window platform for the people to redress their grievances and also to get feedback from them about the functioning of various departments.

Goyal instructed the HoDs of various departments present on the occasion to ensure immediate resolution of the issues and demands raised by the delegations and the individuals and initiate action in a time bound and result oriented manner.

DDC Chairperson, Bharat Bhushan; District Development Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya; SSP Dr Vinod Kumar; DDC Vice Chairperson, Suraj Singh besides DDC,BDC Members and other PRI representatives and district officers were also present at the occasion.

In response to a specific demand, ACS Home asked the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Joint Commissioner to ensure that drinking water and sanitation facilities are provided to each ward of JMC and every beneficiary without prejudice. He further directed her to personally monitor the matter of ward no 65 of JMC which was raised in the Darbar by the representative of the ward.

Delegations expressed satisfaction over the outreach programme and said that it gave them an opportunity to voice their grievances and for the government to expedite the resolution through the appropriate channels.

The people mainly raised civil issues faced in day to day life, problems pertaining to some roads, better provision of health facilities in village and border areas, requirement of teaching staff in some schools and tube wells not working properly in Akhnoor area.

A delegation led by DDC Chairperson Jammu raised the issue of encroachment, better irrigation facilities, illegal mining and revenue records.