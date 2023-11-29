Havells launches ‘Lloyd’ brand in Middle East Market

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 29: Havells India Ltd, a leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods and Electronics maker has entered the middle-east Asia market with its consumer durable brand Lloyd. The company that manufacturers and markets a wide array of products, from switchgear to room air conditioners, already operates in over 70 countries. With the launch of Lloyd in the UAE, Havells is aiming to encash on the cooling products market in the country.

Lloyd has earned acclaim for its unwavering commitment to product innovation and manufacturing excellence. The brand is renowned for delivering an outstanding consumer experience, propelled by its premium product offerings. With state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Ghiloth – Rajasthan and Sri City – Andhra Pradesh, it has one of the largest annual manufacturing capacity of 2 million air conditioners in India.

Lloyd’s focus in the Middle East encompasses a range of technologically advanced and energy-efficient products. The launch portfolio includes a premium range of ACs (Fixed speed, Inverter, and Hot & Cold), front-load and semi-automatic washing machines, frost-free and side-by-side refrigerators, and LED TV range. These offerings are meticulously designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers, seamlessly blending innovation with functionality.

Launching the brand Lloyd in Middle East, Anil Rai Gupta, CMD, Havells India, said , “At Havells, our unwavering commitment persists in expanding our international presence, and we take pride in Making in India for the world. We are thrilled to introduce Lloyd to the discerning consumers of the Middle East. Lloyd has been synonymous with innovation and trust in India, and we are confident that our range of products will resonate with the preferences and lifestyle of the Middle East market”.

Saket Gaurav, CMD-TeknoDome commented “we are thrilled to announce the exciting partnership between Lloyd and TeknoDome, as we bring the renowned Indian brand to the vibrant market of the UAE. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products to our customers. We look forward to a successful journey together, combining TeknoDome’s retail and distribution expertise with Lloyd’s legacy of excellence.”