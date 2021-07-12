PSC on Rural Development visits Budgam

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, July 12: “Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has the potential to emerge as engine of development for rural areas transforming the Rural India profile”, stated Chairman Parliamentary Standing Committee for Rural development, Prataprao Jhadhav.

Jhadhav was interacting with District Development Council Chairman, Nazir Ahmad Khan, District Development Commissioner, Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza and other PRI representatives, duringhis visit to Budgam district here today.

The 19 member parliamentary committee was earlier received at Panchayat Bhavan Humhama by the district administration.

While briefing the delegation about the status of construction of Panchayat Bhavan, it was informed that almost 95 per cent work has already been completed on the project till date. The Bhavan being raised with an estimated cost of Rs 9.20 crore is expected to be completed by the end of September 2021.

During interaction session, the Parliamentary Committee had discussion with DDC, BDCs and other PRI representatives.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee emphasized on critical role of PRI functionaries in rural development and reiterated its support in this regard. He added that every person in every village should be benefitted directly or indirectly through centrally sponsored schemes related to rural development.

Jhadav reiterated that the objective of visiting areas of Budgam is to inspect projects and have first hand appraisal of implementation of schemes and plans which RDD has initiated with regard to development of villages and other remote areas. He emphasized on PRIs to use their right and power as well strictly in the interest and welfare of the common people.

Later, the 19 member delegation accompanied by district administration visited other areas and took stock of various projects and works being executed by RDD.

The Committee also inspected pathway for joggers at Sheikpora besides visiting newly established CSC at Budgam.

The delegation also visited Panchayat Ghar at Sheikpora besides inspecting the Handicraft and food item stalls exhibited by NRLM.