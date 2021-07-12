Analyze political parties on their performance: Bukhari to people

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 12: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today said that his party has the uniqueness of setting a benchmark of truth-telling among the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public meeting at Nagri-Handwara in Kupwara district, Bukhari said that it was Apni Party that was accused of being the B-Team of BJP just for meeting the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on the pressing issues that surfaced after abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Now I ask those political parties who among you are the C, D or E teams of BJP because they met the same Prime Minister whom we had met, raising the same demands that we had already raised on March 8, 2020-the Foundation Day of Apni Party,” Bukhari said.

He said the political parties who had correlated the recently held DDC elections in J&K with restoration of Articles 370 & 35-A later on took a U-Turn on this critical issue. “I want to ask the then partners of that Alliance that if they won DDC seats on the plank of restoration of Articles 370 & 35-A, why didn’t they vacate those seats now? This is because they had publicly acknowledged after election results that their previous stand on restoration of Articles 370 & 35-A was technically and morally wrong,” Bukhari added.

He observed that raking up restoration of Articles 370 & 35-A by those political parties during DDC elections was just to cover up their failures of last over many decades of governance. “From autonomy to self rule to achievable nationhood–those political parties have been promising moon and stars. My humble request to the people would be to inculcate critical thinking and analyze the political parties and leaders on their performance and go for course corrections accordingly,” he opined.

Bukhari said that people should make the political leaders accountable for their performance and delivery on the ground. “Unfortunately, people have been following some political parties and leaders without any sense of accountability for the last many decades. I think that practice should end if you really want development in your areas,” he added.