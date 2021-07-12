JKTMA alleges pick & choose in transfer proposals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: A virtual meeting of Jammu Kashmir Teachers/Masters Association (JKTMA) was convened by State president Rakesh Singh regarding objections against Transfer Proposals under ATD 2021.

The meet discussed in detail the burning issue of wrong transfer in violation of Transfer Policies issued from time to time. Association expressed strong resentment against the transfer proposals and alleged that lot of nepotism and favouritism is manifested in the list only to adjust their near and dears in the favourable places ignoring the deserving teachers who rendered their services in hard zones for more than 4 to 6 years .

Association alleged that in the list, various mutual and zero km transfers have been done and there are cases where teachers after rendering more than 10 years in the urban school is again transferred to urban school only on the pretext of NCC which is grave injustice with Hard Zone Teachers.

Singh said that in a few cases, local teachers have been transferred on zero km but the teachers of High School of the same area are not transferred on the pretext that school is understaff .

Association urged Director School Education Jammu that it is not possible to amend/rectify the list as 90 percent transfers are wrong and hence it is better to cancel the whole process of ATD 2021 and conduct fresh transfer next year with framing committees strictly as per transfer guidelines.