Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that to execute pole erection and stringing work, the power supply to Abtal, Sadoh, Kaink, Raiyan, Khanwal and Panchtilla shall remain affected on July 13, 14 and 15 from 6 am to 12 noon.