Officers on deputation to Ladakh get departments

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 12: Following deputation of nine officers from Union Territory of J&K to UT of Ladakh, their services have been placed at the disposal of various departments under the Administrative Secretaries UT of Ladakh for their further posting.

Tsering Yangskit, In-charge Administrative Officer and Padma Lahdol, Medical Officer, have been placed in Health and Medical Education Department while seven In-charge AEEs, including Lhundup Jamyang, Nasir Hussain, Tsewang Tundup, Mohammad Rafiq, Mumjaz Hassan and Urgain Nurboo have been placed in the PHE, I&FC Department.

An order in this regard was issued today by the Administration of UT of Ladakh.