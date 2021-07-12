Advisor reviews progress of developmental activities

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, July 12: Advisor Ladakh, Umang Narula, visited Nubra and reviewed the various developmental activities undertaken in the sub-division.

Advisor Narula visited the agriculture farm at Hunder, where the concerned officials apprised him of the activities undertaken on the farm. They also informed Advisor Narula about the successful growth of Quinoa, a crop primarily grown for its edible seeds rich in protein, dietary fibre and vitamins, on the farm.

Advisor Narula was also informed about the introduction of vermicompost production on the farm. The farm produces various varieties of vegetables and flowers.

The Advisor directed the concerned officials of the Agriculture Department to increase the extension activities and mobilise the farmers in diversifying the crop production. He also impressed upon the Agriculture Department to impart capacity-building training to the farmers in the production of Quinoa and vermicompost. He also exhorted the officials of the Agriculture Department to explore the supply of flowers to hotels and open the outlets to advertise and market the produce.

Advisor Narula also visited the fish farm at Disket to review ongoing works at the farm. He asked the Public Works Department to expedite the execution of the works and ensure their timely completion. Advisor Narula directed the Fisheries Department to explore the expansion of the farm to increase production. He further asked the department to look for water sources in the area to establish new fish farms. He also discussed the establishment of hatcheries and feed mills.

Later, the Advisor visited police infrastructure project sites and reviewed the progress of works. He emphasised constructing energy-efficient buildings. He also reviewed the progress of the installation of solar power plants and CCTV at various police establishments.

Chairman Block Development Council, Panamik and various public representatives submitted representations and discussed their grievances with the Advisor.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Nubra and other officers accompanied the Advisor.