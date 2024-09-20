Proud of armed forces, our defence forces best in world: Rana

*Ex-servicemen always voted for patriotic candidates: Brig Balbir

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGROTA, Sept 19: A meeting of Akhil Bhartiya Purv Sainik Seva Parishad was today organised by Captain Bansi Lal, President, Nagrota Tehsil, in which a large number of Ex-servicemen and patriotic citizens were present.

Many distinguished Ex-servicemen from Nagrota, Dansal and Surinsar were present on the occasion.

The meeting began with two minutes of silence to pay homage to all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Devender Singh Rana lauded the contribution of the armed forces and Ex-servicemen in protecting the country from the nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

He said that the nation will always be debited towards the soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice in protecting the motherland.

“If I can ever do something for these families, it will be a great honour for me”, Rana said.

Brigadier Balbir Singh Sambyal SM, President, Akhil Bhartiya Purv Sainik Seva Parishad, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir said that for us our nation comes first and we will vote for such candidate, who is not only a patriot but also has the vision for J&K and on date no one is better than Devender Singh Rana.

Speaking on the occasion, Col Sukhvir Mankotia (Retd) said that this election is between Deshbhakt and Deshvirodhi . He further added, “When we were in uniform we never allowed anyone to harm our nation. Now our responsibility is to ensure that the Government in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is formed by politicians loyal to our motherland and not by those who questioned the sacrifice of our brother soldiers who gave supreme sacrifice in the line of duty”.

The meeting ended with the singing of the National Anthem by all.