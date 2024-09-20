Cong-NC-PDP nexus with Pak exposed, BJP stand vindicated: Dr Jitendra

‘Cat is out of bag’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, said here today that there is an unholy nexus between Pakistan and the so called mainstream political parties operating in Jammu & Kashmir, namely Congress, National Conference (NC) and PDP, and the nexus has been exposed after the statement of Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif.

“The cat is out of the bag and the BJP stand of several decades has been vindicated after the statement of Pak Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif,” Dr Jitendra Singh said, while addressing a hurriedly called press conference at BJP media center.

Making a serious allegation on the opposition, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Congress and National Conference (NC) are conniving with Pakistan to stay in power.

Former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, J&K BJP spokesperson and Incharge media center, Arun Gupta were also present in the press conference.

The Defence Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Asif had stated that Pakistan and NC, Cong and PDP are on the same page for bringing back Article 370.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, BJP has been consistently saying that NC, Cong and PDP work on the directions of Pakistan. “Our stand has now been vindicated after Pakistan’s Defence Minister’s statement,” he said while adding, “The boycott calls in previous elections used to come from Pakistan and these parties used to form Government with just 5% to 8% turnout”.

The boycott calls during elections and victory of NC, Cong and PDP leaders with mere 8% voting also clearly indicate that the boycott calls were also a part of deep rooted nexus between Pakistan and these so called mainstream parties, Dr Jitendra said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, for years together we have maintained that the perpetrators of terrorism, sectionatists or separatism are equally responsible and culpable as the terrorists or separatists or sectionatists himself and therefore, they should be brought to book under the same law as the terrorist.

Dr Jitendra Singh further said, “If you see the entire perspective of the issue and sequence of events for several decades, there is enough evidence to show that National Conference leaders are in constant touch with the successive governments in Pakistan”. He recalled that about 50 years ago, National Conference leader, Farooq Abdullah who had travelled to Pakistan to hold parleys with Amanullah Khan who is known to be the prime strategist of the so-called ” Azadi” plan.

Later on, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled, after the infamous 1987 election, when the circumstances turned ugly, the National Conference chief is on record having told his cadres to go to Pakistan and receive training in arms.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, these parties again want to push J&K back into the era of unrest and militancy but BJP will not let this happen.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, BJP, at any cost, will not allow Congress and National Conference to throw back Jammu & Kashmir to the same era of terrorism when guns ruled the roost. He said, Prime Minister Modi has very painstakingly and with a lot of courage and conviction pulled out Jammu & Kashmir from that mayhem, and it is our responsibility and our duty to the people of Jammu & Kashmir that we do not allow the vested interest of these parties to revert Kashmir back to the same predicament.