Work on Mughal road tunnel to start soon: Nitin Gadkari

‘JK Assembly poll are for peace, development’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/RAJOURI: Sept 19: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari today announced that the work on Mughal road tunnel linking Rajouri -Poonch district to Kashmir Valley will be started soon.

Click here to watch video

Addressing election meetings at Budhal in Rajouri district and Sainik Colony Jammu to seek votes for party candidates Ch Zulfkar Ali and Vikram Randhawa respectively, Nitin Gadkari said that his ministry has no dearth of funds , the DPR of the tunnel is complete and tender will be issued soon to make it an all weather road.

Gadkari said that media people should note his point and if he proved wrong later in not fulfilling the promise they are free to make a story without taking his (Minister’s) version.

Gadkari made it clear that he never believes in giving false assurances and whatever he promises is fulfilled. He said a good network of highways and roads including tunnels is under construction in J&K UT.

Giving all credit to this sweeping development in the Union Territory of J&K to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Gadkari said the development in providing road infrastructure in J&K during last 10 years of Modi rule is three times more than what was done by previous governments in 70 long years.

He gave a full detail of national highways, tunnels, expressway corridor and roads under construction in J&K. He said in J&K work on 27 tunnels was started and among them 10 have been completed while the work is going on over 17 tunnels. Gadkari, while referring towards a demand made by the party candidate Zulfkar on road to Shopian said that he can’t make a false promise that too during elections as he has always avoided making false promises with the people. He asked the people of the area that after the elections are over they should visit New Delhi and he will make all out efforts in solving the issue. “I am always ready to help the people’’, he added.

Gadkari said that the Assembly elections in J&K are not about the victory of NC-Cong alliance leaders or PDP leaders but these important elections are for making J&K prosperous, peaceful and take forward J&K on the path of development.

“Only BJP is guarantee to peace, development and prosperity of J&K,” Gadkari said, while addressing an election rally at Jammu in support of party candidate Vikram Randhawa.

“We do not need to mention about the works done since 2014 in J&K after Narendra Modi became PM,” he said, and added, “people very well know this as massive development has taken place in J&K and above all peace has been established and people are living a dignified life without any fear”.

He said, “The people in this election will decide that they want development, peace, progress, tourism in J&K and do not want terrorism and unrest to come back to Kashmir”.

Only BJP is guarantee to peace, development and prosperity of J&K and people will fully support BJP as Modi has proved this by his works since 2014, he said.

“In coming days, the travel time between Delhi and Katra will be 6 hours and travel time between Delhi and Srinagar will be of mere 8 hours after the completion of ongoing works,” Gadkari said.

The Union Minister said that by the end of 2025 he will provide road infrastructure equal to United States of America in J&K and maintained that the with the construction of good network of roads and highways the trade , tourism and industry will get boost which will increase employment opportunities for the people and it will be an end to terrorism and separatist tendencies.

The rally at Budhal was also addressed by party candidate Ch Zulfkar while rally at Jammu was also addressed by party candidate Ch Vikram Randhawa.

He lauded the Minister for taking keen interest in settling the issue of flyover at Sainik Colony by conceding the demand of the people.