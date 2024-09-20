Govt undertook many reforms for food processing sector growth: PM

NEW DELHI, Sep 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government has undertaken many reforms in the last 10 years for the growth of the food processing sector and the effort is to ensure that India sets global benchmarks for innovation, sustainability and safety in the food sector.

The Prime Minister’s message was read at the third edition of World Food India 2024, which is being held in the national capital from September 19 to 22. The event will see participation from over 90 countries.

“In the modern era, through progressive agricultural practices, strong administrative frameworks and cutting-edge technologies, our effort is to ensure that India sets global benchmarks for innovation, sustainability and safety in the food sector,” Modi said.

During the last 10 years, he said the government has introduced wide-ranging reforms to transform the food processing sector.

“Through multi-dimensional initiatives such as 100 per cent FDI in food processing, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises, Production Linked Incentive scheme for food processing industries, we are creating a strong ecosystem of modern infrastructure, robust supply chains and employment generation across the country,” the PM added.

The prime Minister noted that the participation of several nations showcases World Food India 2024 as a vibrant platform for the brightest minds from the global food industry, academia and research to make the most of increasing opportunities.

“India has a vibrant and diverse food culture. The backbone of the Indian food ecosystem is the farmer. It is farmers who have ensured the creation of nutritious and delicious traditions of culinary excellence. We are supporting their hard work with innovative policies and focused implementation,” Modi added.

The prime minister said the government’s vision is to empower small enterprises.

“We want our MSMEs to flourish and become an integral part of the global value chain and at the same time, encourage women to become micro entrepreneurs,” Modi said.

At such a juncture, he said the World Food India is an ideal platform for India to work with the world through B2B interactions and exhibitions, reverse Buyer-Seller meets, and country, state and sector-specific sessions.

The Prime Minister said the organisation of the Global Food Regulators Summit by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will bring together global regulators including WHO, FAO and several prestigious domestic institutes to discuss a wide gamut of issues such as food safety, quality standards and best practices.

“Further, I am sure that important topics such as food irradiation to enhance food safety and reduce food wastage, plant-based proteins to promote nutrition and sustainability, as well as the circular economy, will be showcased” Modi said.

He called for realising the dream of building a sustainable, safe, inclusive and nutritious world. (PTI)