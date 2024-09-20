JKGB opens new branches in Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 19: In order to expand its outreach in UT of Ladakh, J&K Grameen Bank has opened two new branches in Spituk and Chuchot Yakma, villages at Leh, here today.

The branches were inaugurated by Dr. Pawan Kotwal, Advisor to the Lt. Governor, UT of Ladakh,

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Dr. Pawan Kotwal congratulated J&K Grameen Bank on its expansion and commended its vital role in strengthening the economy.

He highlighted the essential role of banking in everyday transactions for both locals and tourists, emphasizing that access to banking services are critical in today’s digital era and underscored the need for improved telecommunication and connectivity in remote areas, encouraging the community to embrace digital transactions.

With the increasing use of UPI and mobile banking, Dr. Kotwal stressed the importance of enhancing digital literacy and expanding banking facilities as key elements for sustainable growth in the region as Ladakh economy is mostly dependent on tourism.

In his address, Chairman JKGB Sanjay Gupta emphasized the bank’s commitment to expanding its outreach in Ladakh, with a focus on financial inclusion and empowering the local community.

He stated that the new branches will enable the bank to serve a larger area and reach both unserved and underserved population.

Additionally, he highlighted that J&K Grameen Bank offers a comprehensive range of banking products and financial services specifically tailored to meet the needs and expectations of the people in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Mukul Mehta, HoD GAD of J&K Grameen Bank, delivered the vote of thanks, reiterating the bank’s commitment to providing access to the latest financial products and quality service to the people of Ladakh

Neeraj Kumar, General Manager RBI, Vikas Mittal, General Manager NABARD and other dignitaries, bank officials and customers also graced the event.