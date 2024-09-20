Fairdeal Auto Hyundai launches MSV

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: In order to bring Hyundai’s trusted vehicle maintenance services directly to customers’ locations, Mobile Service Van (MSV) Fairdeal Auto Hyundai here today.

The MSV was launched by Hyundai officials, including Bedabrata Sharma Bordoloi (Zonal Business Head), Yoon Bok Hwang (Zonal Coordinator) and Sujit Kumar (Regional Sales Head).

The MSV is fully equipped with advanced tools and technology and offers a wide range of essential car services, from routine check-ups to minor repairs and ensures that customers, who may be unable to visit the workshop, can still access expert care without the need for vehicle pick-up or drop-off.

Customers in even the most remote locations can now enjoy Hyundai’s trusted service without compromising on quality or convenience.