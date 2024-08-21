Protests continue against rape-murder case of Kolkata doc

*Bar Association demands greater security for docs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Doctors in Jammu continued their protest today as well against the rape and murder of a junior doctor in a Hospital in Kolkata while High Court Bar Association Jammu as well as BJP Mahila Morcha also came out in their support, and staged demonstrations and took out candle light march.

Scores of male and female doctors under the aegis of Doctors Association Jammu (DAJ) assembled this morning at Bahu Plaza and staged a demonstration. Holding placards and banners which read ‘Stop Attack on Doctors’, ‘we stand in solidarity with the victim’ and ‘Hang the rapists’, the doctors raised slogans and demanded justice for the victim doctor.

“We want impartial and transparent investigation into the gruesome incident which held at Kolkata Hospital with a female junior doctor. We also work in night shifts and do not feel safe given lack of proper security arrangements,” a female doctor said, adding, the Government should come out with a comprehensive security plan inside the emergency and other parts of the Hospitals, to restore the shaken confidence of the doctors.

Another doctor said that the doctor who was raped and murdered was a girl but only doctors are on roads seeking justice for them. He appealed the common masses of J&K to support them by joining their protests.

Meanwhile, resident doctors of GMC & Associated Hospitals of Jammu continued their strike on 5th consecutive day. They abstained from all routine services including OPD but continued emergency services. Further, the resident doctors, paramedical staff as well as paramedical students of GMC Jammu took out a protest rally from GMC Jammu to Shalamar Road and back to College premises.

Raising slogans they demanded appropriate and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators, nationwide implementation of ‘Central Protection Act’ to safeguard the entire medical fraternity and assurances of security to all doctors across India under stringent regulations and governance by the National Medical Commission. In the evening, the resident doctors as usual organized a candle light march from College premises to Maheshpura Chowk and sought prompt justice for the victim doctor.

High Court Bar Association, Jammu led by its president, senior advocate Vikram Sharma, along with the Young Lawyers Association (YLA), today staged a demonstration against the brutal rape and murder case of a trainee medico at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata.

Several senior and young lawyers participated in the protest, who voiced their outrage over the inadequate security in hospital premises, especially for young female doctors working late hours. The lawyers demanded a swift and thorough investigation into the incident.

The protest was attended by Advocate Parvesh Singh Salaria (general secretary), Advocate Chetan Misri (joint secretary) of Bar Association, and YLA office bearers, including president Rohit Sharma and vice president Gagandeep Singh Lucky, along with a large gathering of member advocates.

Chief Spokesperson J&K BJP Mahila Morcha Ritika Trehan today led a candle light march along with doctors and other people to express solidarity with the rape victim doctor. Under the leadership of Ritika, Mahila Morcha activists gathered in large numbers to show solidarity to the victim. Speaking on the occasion, Ritika paying tribute to deceased doctor said that we light a candle for the victim, demanding justice, compassion, and an end to violence.’

She expressed anguish over the incident and failure of the West Bengal Government to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice. She demanded safety of women at the workplace and immediate delivery of justice to the family of the victim. She also demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the gut-wrenching rape and murder of a post-graduate intern doctor in RG Kar Hospital.

Ritika accused the West Bengal Government of cracking down on doctors and a section of the media for demanding justice in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor, terming it the “most sinister and institutional cover up” to save the culprits. Instead of owning up to their failure, they have the audacity to scapegoat the movement and the media,” Ritika said.