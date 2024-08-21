IDPS students meet President Droupadi Murmu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: In a momentous achievement, students from IDPS had the unique opportunity to visit Rashtrapati Bhawan and meet President Droupadi Murmu on Rakshabandhan. This prestigious event saw IDPS standing out as the only school from Jammu and Kashmir selected to participate, amidst a national gathering of 700 students.

The school administration credits this remarkable opportunity to the relentless efforts and dedication of Principal Randeep Wazir. The event was also made possible through the steadfast support and guidance of the IDPS Management Team, including Chairpersons Manisha Choudhary and Arunima Choudhary, along with Managing Director Swaran Choudhary.

Accompanying the students on the occasion were Dr. Suminder Singh (Managing Director IDPS & Pro Vice Chairman IDPS Junior) and Priyanka Sehgal (Chief Communications Officer). Students Anannya Jasrotia, Anjan Kour, Harman Singh, and Amritjyot Singh Tulla met with the President.