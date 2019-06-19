Proteas put up competitive total of 241/6 against New Zealand

BIRMINGHAM: Despite early blows, South Africa were able to put up a fighting total of 241 runs against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup at Edgbaston here on Wednesday.
Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first.
The Kiwis got off to a good start with Trent Boult dismissing Quinton de Kock for just five runs on the second last ball of the second over. (AGENCIES)
