Wounded Dhawan ruled out of CWC 2019

NEW DELHI: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was on Wednesday ruled out of the remainder ICC World Cup tournament due to thumb injury sustained during the league match against Australia.

“Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of CWC 19,” the BCCI tweeted on Wednesday.

“Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand following a ball impact injury during the team’s match versus Australia,” the BCCI added.

The left-hander suffered the injury when a rising delivery from Australian speedster Pat Cummins hit him in the first half of the match on Sunday, June 9. However, he continued to play with the injury and scored 117 off 109 in the winning cause. (AGENCIES)