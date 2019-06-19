169 newly recruited IAS officers to work as assistant secretaries in Central Govt depts

NEW DELHI: A total of 169 newly recruited IAS officers were on Wednesday posted as assistant secretaries in different Central Government departments for three months, beginning July 1.

The posting is part of a unique initiative started by the Central Government to groom bureaucrats at the Centre before they move out to their respective state cadres.

All officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) are allotted cadres which could either be a state or group of states. The officers are supposed to start their career in their respective cadre states. (AGENCIES)