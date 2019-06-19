Cong out of power as Nehru, Indira’s heirs did not honour yoga: Ramdev

MUMBAI: Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi performed yoga in private and their heirs did not honour it which is why power has eluded them as those who do yoga are “directly blessed by god”, Ramdev Wednesday said.

He also expressed confidence that “big work” will be done on issues such as Article 370 and triple talaq under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ramdev, who will be attending an International Yoga Day event in Maharashtra’s Nanded on June 21, which will be attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was talking to reporters.

Modi is the first prime minister who performs yoga among people, he said, adding that all central ministers, chief ministers, MPs and MLAs of the BJP perform yoga.

“This has given ‘gaurav’ (prestige) to it. Isse pehle luke chhupe yog karte the Indira Gandhi ji aur Nehru ji (earlier, prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Nehru performed yoga secretly),” Ramdev said. (AGENCIES)