Property worth lakhs of rupees destroyed in 3 fire incidents in Kashmir

SRINAGAR : Property worth lakhs of rupees, including a Darul Uloom and a shop, were damaged in separate fire incidents in Kashmir valley.

Official sources said that fire broke out in Darul Uloom Syed Hafsa Islamia Galwanpora at Hyderpora late last night. “Fire tenders were rushed to douse off the leaping flames, clearly visible from a distance,” they said.

About two dozen students, who were staying in the Darul Uloom, were evacuated to safety. “Before the fire was brought under control, the building was damaged,” they said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

They said a shop was damaged after it caught fire due to short circuit at Budshah Nagar, Natipora in Srinagar late last night. “The fire was brought under control, before it could have spread to nearby shops,” they said.

In another incident, a residential house was gutted in a fire that broke out late last night at Magam in central Kashmir district of Budgam. “No one was injured in the incident,” they said.

Cases have been registered in all the incidents and investigations have been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire. (AGENCIES)