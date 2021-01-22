Security forces launches CASO in south Kashmir

ANANTNAG : Security forces on Friday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Kulgam, official sources said.

They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation at village Braigam Devsar on Friday. All the exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches were launched, they said.

The operation was still going on when the reports last came in, they said adding so far no contact was established with militants.

Meanwhile, additional security forces have been deployed in the adjoining areas to prevent any law and order problem. (AGENCIES)