KBC 12 Grand Finale: Amitabh Bachchan to honour Kargil War heroes in Karamveer series tonight

NEW DELHI: The grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12) will be telecast on January 22, 2021. Amid the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, this season of KBC was different in many ways – from social distancing to no audience at the stands – contestants braved it all and viewers loved the way towering host Amitabh Bachchan encouraged the players.

The KBC 12 grand finale will be aired tonight at 9 pm and as part of their weekend Karamveer series, Kargil War heroes Subedar Sanjay Kumar and Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav, both Param Veer Chakra Awardees, will grace the show.