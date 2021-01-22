NEW DELHI: The grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12) will be telecast on January 22, 2021. Amid the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, this season of KBC was different in many ways – from social distancing to no audience at the stands – contestants braved it all and viewers loved the way towering host Amitabh Bachchan encouraged the players.
The KBC 12 grand finale will be aired tonight at 9 pm and as part of their weekend Karamveer series, Kargil War heroes Subedar Sanjay Kumar and Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav, both Param Veer Chakra Awardees, will grace the show.
KBC 12 Grand Finale: Amitabh Bachchan to honour Kargil War heroes in Karamveer series tonight
