Property Of Drug Peddler Attached Under NDPS Act In J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Mar 30: Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday attached a two-storey residential house owned by a drug peddler in Baramulla district under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The residential house is valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh located in Dardkote Uri.

A police spokesman said the house belongs to notorious drug peddler Azad Ahmad Mir, a resident of Dardkote Uri.

“The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985 & is linked with case FIR No.222/2021 u/s 8/21,29 NDPS Act of PS Uri,” police said.

They said the property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation and inquiry conducted by police.

“The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic substances by the drug peddler,” police added. (Agencies)