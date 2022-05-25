Probe Agency NIA Demands Death Penalty For Yasin Malik, Order In Terror Funding Case Today

New Delhi, May 25: The National Investigation Agency has demanded the death penalty for convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in a terror funding case. A Delhi court will today pronounce its verdict on the quantum of punishment in the case.

Arguments have been concluded in the case and the court will give its verdict at 3:30 pm today. The defence has asked for life imprisonment instead of the death penalty.

“I was arrested within 30 minutes of Burhan Wani’s encounter. Atal Bihari Vajpayee allotted me a passport and India allowed me to make a statement because I was not a criminal,” Yasin Malik said in court.

The judge said that no case was going on against Yasin Malik before this one.

The NIA has demanded the maximum punishment under Section 121 (Waging war against the government) which is the death penalty in this case. The minimum punishment is life imprisonment. (Agencies)