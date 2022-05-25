Drone Surveillance, RFID chips part three-tier security cover for Amarnath Yatra: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

Srinagar, May 25: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Wednesday said that drone surveillance and RFID chips will be part of three-tier security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of a policeman who was martyred in Kreeri, Baramulla encounter, the IGP Kashmir, said that since past one month, police along with other security agencies have been reviewing the security arrangements for the upcoming Yatra.

“This year, drone surveillance and RFID chips will be part of the three-tier security arrangements for the pilgrims,” the IGP said, adding that “security forces will ensure incident free and smooth yatra.”

He said in a chance encounter, they lost a brave policeman. “Three Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists were killed in the encounter. At times, we have to bear the losses in chance encounters,” the IGP said. He said the three JeM terrorists were planning a strike a Srinagar that has been averted. (KNO)