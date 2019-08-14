Priyanka’s ‘aide’ booked for assaulting journalist

SONBHADRA/LUCKNOW (UP): The police have lodged an FIR against an ‘aide’ of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after a journalist complained that he was assaulted during the Congress leader’s visit to the village where 10 people were shot dead last month.
A day after the Congress general secretary visited Umbha village in Sonbhadra district, the State Government on Wednesday also accused her of distorting facts.
Ghorawal police station in-charge C P Pandey confirmed that an FIR has been filed based on the journalist Nitish Kumar Pandey’s complaint.
The journalist covering the Congress leader’s visit for a regional TV channel had complained that her ‘personal secretary’ Sandeep Singh had assaulted and threatened him.
A purported video of the aide misbehaving with a journalist during her visit had also surfaced on social media. (AGENCIES)
