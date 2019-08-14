Activists claim situation ‘not normal’ in Kashmir after visit to Valley

NEW DELHI: Deserted streets, worried faces and an air of uncertainty — these are some of the snapshots from Kashmir that a group of activists brought back after a five-day visit to the Valley.
Noted economist Jean Dreze and activists Maimoona Mollah, Kavita Krishnan and Vimal Bhai travelled to various parts of Kashmir from August 9-13 to assess the ground situation after special status to Jammu and Kashmir was withdrawn.
Releasing a report on the visit at a press conference, they alleged that the “real situation” in Kashmir is “quite different” from what is being portrayed. (AGENCIES)
